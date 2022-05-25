Listen to KWOS Live
Camdenton killer will spend life behind bars

(AP) — A Camdenton man has been sentenced to two life terms in prison without parole for shooting a woman and her daughter after a long dispute over the daughter’s sexual orientation.

Steven Endsley, 59, was sentenced Monday in the deaths of Danielle M. Smith, 27, and her mother, Teresa A. Jackson, 61, whose bodies were found in their burned mobile home in September 2016.

Endsley was the victims’ next-door neighbor and witnesses said he had an ongoing disagreement with Smith about her sexual orientation.

