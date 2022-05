Will Monkeypox be an issue in Missouri?

Should you be overly concerned about Monkeypox? About 9 cases have been confirmed in the US, with about 100 positive cases worldwide. Dr. Randy Tobler doesn’t think the average Mid – Missourian really has anything to worry about …

Tobler adds the virus can be more serious in people with compromised immune systems.

