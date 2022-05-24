JCMO Hitachi plant is going to expand

We’ll learn details this (Tuesday) morning about a new expansion project at Hitachi Energy in Jefferson City, one of the largest employers in the Capital City. Governor Mike Parson will be at the MASSIVE plant on Highway 94 at 11 am, celebrating Hitachi Energy’s 50th anniversary and the new expansion. Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones says that the one-hour event will include a 30-minute ceremony for the 50th anniversary celebration/expansion announcement, as well as a tree planting. Hitachi Energy executives will be in Jefferson City for the event.