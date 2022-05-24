GOP primary race heats up in Callaway County House election

Now there are four candidates running for Travis Fitzwater’s Callaway County State House seat. Shannon Graziano is a William Woods grad who works for Jefferson City Parks and Recreation. He says he’s heard from parents who aren’t happy about how the schools are operating …

Graziano joins former Fulton Police Chief Steve Myers and retired National Guard Command Sergeant Major Jim Schulte as the other two GOP candidates. Jessica Slisz is the sole Democrat. Travis Fitzwater is term limited and is running for the State Senate.