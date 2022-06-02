Boone County murder trial could be delayed by witness issues

Witness issues have delayed a Columbia murder trial that was scheduled to begin next week at the Boone County Courthouse. 18-year-old Iseah Jackson is charged with two counts of second degree murder for the July 2020 deaths of two people near Volunteer drive and Grace lane. Court documents indicate the killings happened after fireworks went astray and landed near a neighboring home that Jackson was at. Boone County assistant prosecutor Spencer Smith says that the prosecution has been unable to subpoena multiple essential witnesses to move forward with the case.