Investigation into death of Boone County Prosecutor

Columbia’s police chief has announced the death of longtime Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight at his home on Memorial Court, near South Providence.

Police Chief Geoff Jones briefed reporters near the home early Saturday afternoon. He says CPD officers and other first responders were dispatched to the home at about 9:35 this morning, to an apparent gunshot death.

“At this time it does not appear to be any foul play. We’ll be able to confirm more later,” Jones tells reporters.

Chief Jones says CPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, including crime scene investigators, will thoroughly investigate the death, with assistance from the Boone County Medical Examiner’s office.