(AP) — A Missourian who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that likely happened after swimming in a southwestern Iowa lake has died, health officials said Friday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the patient died (due to primary amebic meningoencephalitis), a rare and usually fatal infection caused by the amoeba.

Health officials said they believe the swimmer contracted the amoeba at the Lake of Three Fires near Bedford, Iowa.