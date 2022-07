Former Governor Greitens’ bodyguard says he never saw any abuse

A retired State Trooper who served on Eric Greitens’ security detail says he never saw any physical violence from the former Governor …

Sgt. Tim Tinnen spent nearly 30 – years with the Missouri Highway Patrol. Greitens’ ex-wife has accused Eric Greitens of being physically violent with both her and their two sons.

Greitens is running for the GOP nomination to be Missouri’s next US Senator.