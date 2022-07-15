Southern Boone school superintendent on ‘leave’

The Southern Boone R-1 superintendent is on leave effective immediately this (Friday) morning, and it’s unclear why.

The Southern Boone R-1 school board has posted a statement on its website, saying current assistant superintendent Dr. Tim Roth is now interim district superintendent. The board says it’s confident that Dr. Roth will provide the necessary leadership and guidance to students, teachers, the board and district patrons.

The statement acknowledges that district patrons have questions about what happened. The statement says, in part: “Out of respect for the confidentiality of our school employees and because this is a personnel matter, the school district and Board of Education will not be able to provide any additional information at this time.”

One of Superintendent Felmlee’s top priorities was the successful passage of the $3-million April bond issue, which will improve district facilities such as the football field and roof problems at the high school. He also pushed for construction of the Ranken technical college in Ashland.