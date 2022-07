Teens involved in 54 bus crash are all back home and out of the hospital

All the teens and adults hurt in the southern Cole County tour bus crash are out of the hospital. They were all members of a church group from Immanuel Lutheran Church in Honey Creek. They were on their way home from a trip to Houston.

The bus ran off Highway 54 near Eugene early Thursday morning after the driver, a Boonville man, fell asleep. The bus hit a house and ended up in a farm field.