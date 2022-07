Travis Fitzwater says you deserve a tax break. The Callaway County State Rep. is running to be the next State Senator in the 10th District. He’s ready to discuss that tax issue during the special session …

Fitzwater would also like to see increased capacity at the Callaway Nuclear Plant. He says additional baseload power from the plant near Reform could cut your electric bills. Fitzwater and Mike Carter are thought to be the front – runners in the 10th District senate race.