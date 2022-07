Watch out for after hours bridge work in JCMO

MoDOT is doing repair work on Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City.

The maintenance is happening on both the eastbound and westbound bridges and take place each day between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Work is expected to be complete on Thursday July 28th.

MoDOT says one bridge at a time will be reduced to a single lane of traffic.