(AUDIO) “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn discusses special session on 939 the Eagle

Top Missouri House and Senate Republicans say today’s meeting with Governor Mike Parson in Jefferson City about the upcoming special session was extremely productive. They’re trying to negotiate a package involving a tax cut and farm tax credit extensions that can receive strong support in both chambers. “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn joined us live in-studio today on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” Scott suggests the governor and Speaker Rob Vescovo (R-Arnold) have had differing viewpoints on the tax cut’s amount:

