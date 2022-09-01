Lawmakers put off return to Missouri Capitol

(AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday said they are delaying coming back to the state Capitol for work on a proposed income tax cut.

Instead of returning to work next Tuesday — as GOP Gov. Mike Parson called for — leaders in the Republican-led Legislature said they’ll come back Sept. 14.

After meeting privately Wednesday, House and Senate leaders decided they needed more time to hammer out details with lawmakers behind closed doors.

The special session on tax cuts now is set to begin the same day lawmakers were already planning on returning to the Capitol to consider whether to override Parson’s vetoes.