Mid – Mo Congressman thinks the GOP can take back the US House

Blaine Luetkemeyer sounds ‘guardedly optimistic’ about the mid – term elections. The Mid – Missouri congressman says the GOP can make a good run at Democratic control …

Luetkemeyer is hopeful that they get can get additional Republicans elected to the Senate. There are currently 50 GOP senators. The so – called ‘Rule of 60’ requires that 60 – senators back a bill to get it out of committee.

Luetkemeyer faces Democrat Bethany Mann in his re-election bid.