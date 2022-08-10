Next phase of Columbia Regional Airport project

You’ll learn new details about the second phase of Columbia Regional Airport’s $23-million new terminal project this (Wednesday) afternoon at city hall.

An interested parties meeting will be held from 4-5 today.

The new terminal is expected to be done by September and will be open shortly after that. The project’s second phase includes using repurposing the building that was previously used for the airfield flight service station. That will include using the building for TSA offices, COU airport administration and rental car counters.

The terminal’s main funding source is a hotel tax approved by Columbia voters in 2016.