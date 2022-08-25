Two Columbia suspects remain jailed, following Moser’s homicide

The Boone County court has rejected bond for two men charged with Saturday afternoon’s killing in the parking lot of a busy Moser’s grocery store in Columbia.

22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder, while 22-year-old Joshua Dudley of Kirksville is charged with second degree murder.

Court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle indicate victim Shavez Waage was shot to death while sitting in his Honda Accord outside Moser’s. The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement quotes Dudley as telling police that Martell shot and killed Waage.

The “Columbia Daily Tribune” reports Waage’s family members attended the Wednesday court hearings for Martell and Dudley.

939 the Eagle News covered Monday’s initial arraignments at the Boone County Courthouse. The Boone County Circuit Court describes both suspects as flight risks and a danger to the community.