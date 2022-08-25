Five-day jury trial set in high-profile Columbia murder trial

Listen to KWOS Live
A February jury trial has been scheduled for a Columbia man charged with killing his wife and placing her body in an apartment dumpster.

40-year-old Keith Comfort is charged with second degree murder for the 2006 death of his wife Megan Shultz.

Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris has scheduled a five-day jury trial, which will begin on February 27. Comfort is being held at the Boone County jail. His bond is set at $5-million, cash-only.

Boone County prosecutors say Comfort strangled his wife to death, before placing her body in an apartment dumpster on Columbia’s Amelia street, which is near Stephens Lake park.

CPD investigators discovered Shultz’s remains in the city landfill in 2019.

 

