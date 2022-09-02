CPD: Man threatens to shoot people near Columbia bank; college locks down

A college campus went on lockdown briefly late Friday morning in Columbia, after a man made threats to people near a bank.

Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak tells 939 the Eagle that the suspect was allegedly threatening to shoot people near the U.S. Bank branch on the Business Loop. That’s near I-70.

Tabak says the suspect the fled on foot, with CPD officers in pursuit. That prompted Moberly Area Community College’s (MACC) Columbia campus to briefly lockdown. MACC President Jeff Lashley tells 939 the Eagle that the college was following CPD’s directive.

No injuries have been reported.