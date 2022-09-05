Hartsburg murder suspect has a criminal history; formal charges expected Tuesday

Formal murder charges are expected to be filed Tuesday morning against a Hartsburg man suspected of killing a man Friday evening south of Ashland.

23-year-old Collin Knight is jailed without bond, after being arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s deputies for first degree murder and armed criminal action.

Deputies say the 52-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, inside a home on South Old Route A. While they won’t elaborate, deputies say the victim “had obvious injuries” indicating an assault and homicide. They also say that Knight was quickly identified as the suspect.

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies have not released the victim’s name, but several residents have posted on the Sheriff’s department Facebook page that the man killed is Knight’s father. Knight is expected to be arraigned via video on Tuesday afternoon from the county jail.

The 23-year-old Knight has a criminal history. Online court records reviewed by 939 the Eagle show Knight was convicted of two felony counts of domestic assault in 2019 and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.