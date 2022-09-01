Search continues for Columbia shooting suspect; victim reportedly critically injured

Columbia Police are continuing their search for the suspect or suspects accused of shooting a motorist late Wednesday morning on Old Highway 63, near Westlake hardware.

Our news partner KMIZ reports the victim is in critical condition. Columbia Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the general public, which indicates the shooting likely isn’t random.

KMIZ reports Columbia Police and a SWAT vehicle surrounded an apartment at the Links in Columbia yesterday evening, using a drone as well. They believed the suspect may have barricaded himself inside an apartment, but he wasn’t inside.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Columbia CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.