Barricaded suspect arrested by Columbia police after lengthy standoff

Columbia Police say the suspect who barricaded himself in a home on Lyon street Tuesday evening is now jailed. The incident closed some nearby roads, according to our news partner KMIZ.

Lyon Street is near Douglass park in the central city.

CPD says it responded to the potential hostage situation with a Bearcat rescue vehicle. Columbia Police say an adult female had texted a friend to say she didn’t feel free to leave the home. When police responded to the scene, they say the suspect ran outside the home before running back inside. The woman was then released and came outside.

The barricaded suspect was inside for two-and-a-half hours before he was arrested. The suspect is known to CPD: they arrested him in September and he’s charged for that incident. It’s unclear what those previous charges are and why he was not in jail for that previous incident.