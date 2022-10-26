CPD: there was no threat at Rock Bridge high school

Columbia Police say there was not an active threat at Rock Bridge high school on Tuesday.

CPD says its officers responded to a report Tuesday afternoon that a Rock Bridge student was possibly armed, and that CPS school security was unaware of the student’s location.

Columbia Police Sergeant Brady Wulff says multiple officers were dispatched to Rock Bridge, out of an abundance of caution.

“After responding to the scene, officers were able to locate the student within a matter of minutes and determined that there was no weapon or threat on school grounds,” Wulff says.

Sergeant Wulff and CPD posted a video on Twitter, updating residents on what happened.

CPD says it’s thankful for the cooperation of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and for the support of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and state park rangers in responding to the school. Columbia Police say they’re also grateful for the vigilance of the person who made the initial report.