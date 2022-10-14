Cole County judge dismisses Missouri NAACP’s lawsuit against state’s new voter ID law

You’ll need to show your voter identification when you head to your Missouri polling location in November, or you’ll be casting a provisional ballot.

That’s according to Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon, a Democrat. She’s referring to Thursday’s ruling from Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem. He has dismissed the Missouri NAACP’s lawsuit against the voter ID law.

The NAACP and other critics of photo ID say it will disenfranchise voters. Missouri Republican supporters of photo ID say it will ensure election integrity.

Missouri GOP Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is praising the ruling, saying the new law makes it easier to vote but harder to cheat. Democratic lawmakers like State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) say voter ID will disenfranchise voters, especially the elderly. Representative Smith has said that any provision you put between someone and the ballot box will slow down voting.