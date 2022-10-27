Listen to KWOS Live
Columbia’s Ernie’s Cafe getting national attention on television segment

Ernie’s Cafe is located at 1005 East Walnut in downtown Columbia (October 2022 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

A popular Columbia restaurant will be featured Thursday evening on the “America’s Best Restaurant” segment.

Ernie’s Café is located on East Walnut in downtown Columbia. It describes itself as Columbia’s oldest classic diner since 1934. Its best known for its French toast, Boone County ham, waffles, pork chops and other delicious items.

Ernie’s Café owner Tom Spurling tells 939 the Eagle that the episode will debut live on the Ernie’s Café Facebook page starting at 5, without commercials.

Diners may have noticed television camera crews at Ernie’s twice within the past six months. Production crews came back to Columbia a few weeks ago to videotape more footage.

 

 

 

