Columbus Day is a federal and Missouri holiday; Boone County observes Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Most federal, Missouri and county offices are closed today in observance of Columbus Day. It celebrates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492.

It’s one of the 13 Missouri state holidays. Most federal, state and county offices are closed today, except emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol and county sheriff’s departments.

County and federal courthouses are closed today. Banks and financial institutions are closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery. Mail delivery resumes tomorrow morning.

Some cities and counties around the nation observe the holiday as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The Boone County Commission’s weekly schedule says county offices are closed today in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed legislation into law in 1934, designating Columbus Day. President Lyndon Johnson signed legislation into law in 1968, recognizing it as a federal holiday. It’s been observed on the second Monday in October, since 1971.