November sentencing date set for Centralia man convicted of child sex crimes

A Boone County jury is recommending a life prison sentence for a Centralia man who’s been convicted of multiple child sex crimes.

The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes last week, before convicting 31-year-old Joshua Aaron Lewis on six counts: three counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of child molestation and one count of child abuse.

939 the Eagle News was at the Boone County Courthouse for part of last week’s trial. One of the children spoke to an investigator, and part of that conversation was played in open court. The child said Lewis would spank his rear end at times for no reason, which made his rear end bleed. Jurors listened intently, as the child spoke.

Prosecutors say the incidents happened between 2017 and 2021. Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has scheduled a November 21 sentencing date. In addition to facing a lengthy prison sentence, Lewis will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.