Deadline approaching for Missourians to register to vote for November election

Tomorrow (Wednesday) is the deadline for you to register to vote in Missouri’s November general election.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s (R) office notes that if you mail your voter registration application in, it must be postmarked by Wednesday.

You can also submit your voter registration application online, or you can register in-person at your county clerk’s office in mid-Missouri. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon’s office is located at the Roger Wilson government center in downtown Columbia, and Cole County clerk Steve Korsmeyer’s office is at the Cole County Courthouse, a few blocks from the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

Secretary Ashcroft notes there are three qualifications to vote in the November general election: you must be at least 18 years old, you must be a U.S. citizen and a Missouri resident.