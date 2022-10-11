October 27 is opening day for Jefferson City’s new Big Lots

A major retailer that will replace the former Best Buy store on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard aims to open in late October.

Store management in Jefferson City tells 939 the Eagle that Big Lots aims to open on October 27, which is a Thursday. They’re still hiring employees, and the employees will be paid very week.

The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store and offers shoppers numerous items, including furniture, mattresses, food, Christmas trees and Halloween decorations.

Big Lots is located on the heavily-traveled boulevard, next to Planet Fitness. A Best Buy operated in that location for 15 years, before closing about a year ago.