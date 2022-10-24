Kendrick praises partnerships that led to Columbia Regional Airport’s new terminal

The Democratic nominee for Boone County presiding commissioner describes Columbia Regional Airport’s (COU) $23-million new terminal as a game-changer for the region.

Former State Rep. Kip Kendrick (D-Columbia) tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia, Boone County, Jefferson City and mid-Missouri will all benefit.

“It is also the visitors that we’re going to get in, businesses we’re going to be able to recruit. The colleges will be able to compete better,” Kendrick says.

Kendrick says Mizzou, Columbia College, Stephens College and Moberly Area Community College will all benefit.

Mr. Kendrick also praises the partnerships that led to the new terminal’s completion.

“You know it wasn’t any one entity, it wasn’t any one municipality, it wasn’t any one county. It was the state, it was the federal government, it was local governments,” says Kendrick.

The first flight at COU’s new terminal is Wednesday.

Mr. Kendrick faces GOP nominee Connie Leipard in the November general election for Boone County presiding commissioner. The winner will replace outgoing presiding commissioner Dan Atwill, who decided against a re-election bid.