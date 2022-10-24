Three shot in downtown Columbia Friday night

Columbia Police are asking anyone who witnessed Friday night’s triple shooting downtown to come forward with information.

CPD Lieutenant Mike Hestir says the shooting happened at about 11:30 pm, near Hitt and Locust streets.

“If any citizens have video of this or saw it, we need you to call CrimeStoppers or call 311 so that an officer can take your statement and preserve this critical evidence for the investigation,” Hestir says. He spoke on-scene, in a video posted to CPD’s Twitter page.

You can reach Columbia CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS, and authorities don’t need your name. Lieutenant Hestir says officers who were already in the area heard gunshots and found an adult male who had been shot. They administered aid to the victim until EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital. Two other gunshot victims were apparently taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Hestir also credits other law enforcement agencies for their assistance. He says Boone County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene to help stabilize it and to render assistance.

CPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is in charge of the investigation.