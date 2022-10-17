Listen to KWOS Live
Radiation found STL area school

 

(AP) — Environmental investigation consultants have found significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II. The report by Boston Chemical Data Corp. has confirmed fears about contamination at Jana Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District in Florissant.

The report is expected to be a major topic at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Parents want the district to make sure the radioactive waste is cleaned up.

