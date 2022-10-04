Two dangerous trees removed from popular Columbia park, before Roots N Blues; two more to be cut down

With several thousand people expected in Columbia’s popular Stephens Lake park this weekend for the Roots N Blues festival, park officials say two dangerous trees in the park have been removed.

Columbia Parks and Recreation officials briefed the city council on Monday evening, saying the trees “presented an imminent danger to the public.” The trees were located near the Riechmann pavilion and in the event area for Roots N Blues.

Parks and Recreation also plans to remove two additional trees from Stephens Lake park, saying they’re a potential hazard to park users. Parks officials say those two trees present moderate to high risk to public safety, and that there is the potential for falling branches. One tree is 40 feet tall, while the other is 56 feet tall.

Forestry staff tells the council they plan to remove the dead trees this fall or winter.