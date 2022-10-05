Missouri Republicans and Democrats view impact of tax cut bill differently

The largest tax cut in Missouri history will be signed into law Wednesday morning by Governor Mike Parson in Jefferson City.

It’s been a top priority of the special session call from the GOP governor, who says the General Assembly has answered his call to cut Missourians’ taxes and return some of their hard-earned dollars.

House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) warns the tax cut will blow a $2-billion hole in the state budget, once fully implemented. 939 the Eagle News interviewed Governor Parson Tuesday at a statewide education conference in Columbia. We asked him about Leader Quade’s concerns.

“Crystal Quade is just more in the political scenario there. And it’s unfortunate because you’re really getting to help people (with the tax cut). And we’ll have statistics on that, but you’re getting to help everyday people here. It was unfortunate, some of the political tactics used but it’s just the arena you’re in sometimes,” Parson says.

The GOP state senator who sponsored the tax cut bill says it will help everyone. State Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield), the Senate Appropriations Committee vice chairman, says it will help low-income and high-income earners and will keep main streets open.

Leader Quade sees it differently, saying the Missouri Department of Social Services’ (DSS) Children’s Division employees are underpaid and overworked. Quade says one DSS employee sells his plasma to pay the bills.

As for Governor Parson, he tells 939 the Eagle that the tax cut will provide real relief to you and all other taxpaying Missourians.

“But I’m going to tell you this: people are going to have more money in their pocket when I sign that bill. And that’s the good news for Missourians,” Parson says.

Governor Parson says that extra money will help Missouri families purchase groceries and gasoline and deal with inflation. State Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis), the House Budget Committee’s ranking Democrat, says the tax cut will benefit the rich.

Representative Merideth says the top one percent of Missouri earners will save $15,000 per year under the plan.