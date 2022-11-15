Mid-Missouri’s winter weather advisory runs through noon Tuesday

Columbia, Ashland, Moberly, Fayette and much of the listening area remain under a winter weather advisory through noon today (Tuesday).

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Jared Maples tells 939 the Eagle that the system started as rain last night in Columbia, before changing to a rain/snow mix and then to all snow.

“We did see accumulations overnight generally one to two inches on elevated and grassy surfaces. There are some thin areas of slush on some roadways,” Maples says.

He says ground temperatures last night were in the 40s, which helped. He’s urging you to be cautious when you drive to work this morning.

“It’s not going to be running at the clip that we saw earlier this morning and later last night, but nonetheless be advised that you could still run into some areas where you might pick up to maybe a half-inch to as much as an additional inch in that advisory area,” says Maples.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather forecast information.