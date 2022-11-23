Missouri’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period begins Wednesday evening

Thanksgiving Wednesday is traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year in Missouri, as motorists head to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Every available state trooper is on the road this morning and will be all weekend, enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists. Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz urges you to make safety your top priority.

“You’ve got to make sure first that your vehicle is in good shape and is ready for the trip. And then you’ve got to make sure that you’re in good shape. And your attitude and using patience and courtesy really goes a long way when you’ve got other vehicles out there,” Hotz says.

During Missouri’s 2021 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, 12 motorists were killed and another 540 were injured. The holiday counting period begins tonight at 6 and ends at 11:59 Sunday night.

State troopers say a Missouri motorist was injured or killed every eleven minutes during the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Captain Hotz tells 939 the Eagle that is important to be well-rested, before you get behind the wheel.

“If you’re tired when you get started and you see more people out there on the roadway, more traffic, you’re more likely to make a mistake. You’re also more likely to be less patient”

State troopers are participating in Operation C-A-R-E all weekend. That stands for Combined Accident Reduction Effort.