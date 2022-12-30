Missouri state troopers to conduct targeted enforcement during New Year’s holiday weekend

Missouri state troopers will be out in force during the entire New Year’s holiday weekend, enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one motorist was killed and another 331 suffered injuries in Missouri during last year’s New Year’s holiday weekend. State troopers say there were more than 1,000 crashes during the 2022 New Year’s holiday weekend.

The Patrol’s counting period starts tonight (Friday) at 6 and continues until 11:59 Monday night.

Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown tells 939 the Eagle that Missouri state troopers will be on the road throughout the entire weekend, adding they’ll be doing some targeted enforcement as well. Troopers will be watching for any impaired drivers.

Troopers urge anyone who is drinking alcohol to designate a sober driver or to use a ride share service or taxi.