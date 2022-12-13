Man jailed after dogs attack a JCPD cop

A Jefferson City police officer is recovering after being attacked by a dog. Officers were called to the Days Inn on Jefferson Street when staffers asked that police remove a person and two dogs from the motel Monday night. Officers spotted drugs on the suspect and when they tried to arrest him he ordered the dogs to attack the officer. He was able to shoot the dog. The suspect was arrested after barricading himself inside a truck with the dogs. The officer suffered bites to his arms and legs. The suspect was arrested on felony assault and drug charges.