Columbia man arrested after electrocution death in Boone County

More details come out after a Hallsville man died by electrocution after crashing a car in southern Boone County.

Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Justin Trader, 29, on Monday. He’s now charged with second degree murder and other felonies after the incident that killed Andrew Moss, 22, in September.

Authorities say both Trader and Moss planned to steal a vehicle, damage it and dump it in the Missouri River. They say Moss intentionally crashed the stolen vehicle into a utility pole on South River Road, near Higdon Road, just north of Hartsburg. When Moss got out, he made contact with a downed power line and was electrocuted.

Trader was booked into the Boone County Jail on Monday.