JCMO Councilman wants to be the Mayor

Candidate filing is open for Jefferson City elected offices and one councilman ‘officially’ wants to be your next mayor. Ron Fitzwater filed as the doors opened at City Hall …

Fitzwater says he’d like to see more planning down at the city level. He’s the director of the Missouri Pharmacy Association and is the father of Senator – Elect Travis Fitzwater.Current Mayor Carrie Tergin is term – limited.

Several Jefferson City councilman, the Municipal Judge and the City Prosecutor have filed for reelection as well.