UPDATE: Missouri’s governor signs extradition paperwork involving Columbia cold case suspect

Extradition papers have been signed in a high-profile Columbia cold case that dates to 1984.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, tells 939 the Eagle that the governor has signed the papers involving 59-year-old James Wilson, a former Columbia resident. The Rock Bridge graduate is charged with the horrific 1984 kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of a woman who was abducted while walking to work. Court documents describe the victim as a complete stranger to Wilson.

North Carolina authorities and Columbia Police captured the suspect in late October in Mooresville, North Carolina. He remains jailed there.

James Wilson is charged in Boone County Circuit Court with forcible rape and first degree assault.

Graphic court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say the 1984 victim was abducted near Wilkes and Providence and was driven to northeast Columbia’s Wellington drive, where she was raped twice. Court documents say Wilson then used his pocket knife to slash the victim’s throat, causing major damage to her trachea and vocal cords.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones has said that there could be additional victims. Anyone with information about James Frederick Wilson and this case can call (573) 874-7400.