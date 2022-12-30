Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
KWOS John Marsh

Judge Beetem rules in Medicaid – Planned Parenthood debate

Ap – A local judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker’s effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding.

Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional.

At issue issue was a bill passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Mike Parson in February to stop reimbursing Planned Parenthood for health care for low-income Medicaid patients.

While the state’s Medicaid program doesn’t reimburse for abortions, Planned Parenthood did seek reimbursements for other medical procedures.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer