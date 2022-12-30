Judge Beetem rules in Medicaid – Planned Parenthood debate

Ap – A local judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker’s effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding.

Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional.

At issue issue was a bill passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Mike Parson in February to stop reimbursing Planned Parenthood for health care for low-income Medicaid patients.

While the state’s Medicaid program doesn’t reimburse for abortions, Planned Parenthood did seek reimbursements for other medical procedures.