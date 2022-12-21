MoDOT urges mid-Missouri motorists to have gloves, blankets and other supplies ahead of storm

State transportation crews are warning about blowing and drifting snow during the upcoming winter storm, along with possible whiteout conditions.

State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) chief safety and operations officer Becky Allmeroth urges you to fill your vehicle’s gasoline tank if you have to travel. She also recommends paying close attention to the forecast.

“If you haven’t used it or downloaded it, our travelor information map at modot.org is a great resource to let you know the conditions of the roadway. But be prepared, even when the snow stops with the blowing snow that we expect on the back side, it will be feel like it just continues to snow,” Allmeroth says.

She tells 939 the Eagle that roads will be covered until the winds die down. She also urges you to have gloves, blankets and bottled water in your vehicle.

“If you have a vehicle, if you have a choice between the vehicles, if you have one with four-wheel drive or one with better tires, make sure you take that. Make sure you have some of those emergency supplies, an emergency kit in your car that has flares,” says Allmeroth.

Ms. Allmeroth says about 15 to 20 percent of MoDOT snowplow operators are new, adding this will be their first weather event. She’s urging you to give the plow drivers room to work, and not to tailgate. She says if you have to drive tomorrow, the best place to be is behind the snow plow.

“It’s almost like hitting the lottery if you’re one of those drivers that’s behind the plow. I know it slows you down but slowing you down a little bit it might delay you a couple of minutes, but it’s always the safest place to be. They’re clearing the road for you,” Allmeroth says.

MoDOT also recommends staying inside your vehicle with your seat belt on, if you slide off the road. They say wait until help arrives.