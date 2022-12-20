UPDATE: Columbia Police identify suspect in Break Time shooting that was captured on video

Columbia Police need your assistance in locating the suspect who allegedly shot a man Monday afternoon at the Break Time on busy Paris road. The incident was captured on video: it happened with numerous vehicles in the parking lot, and other customers pumping gasoline.

CPD investigators say 27-year-old Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. is wanted for first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. CPD is urging you not to approach Johnson, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The gas station is north of I-70, near Vandiver. CPD investigators say they found one adult male with apparent gun shot wounds at the scene, and that EMS personnel transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

CPD officers are praising Break Time for providing video evidence that helped police identify the suspect. CPD has tweeted a video of the shooting, which shows numerous vehicles in the parking lot and cars driving by.

Anyone with information on Terrance Johnson’s whereabouts should call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. Your identity will be protected.