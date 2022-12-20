Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
UPDATE: Columbia Police identify suspect in Break Time shooting that was captured on video

UPDATE: Columbia Police identify suspect in Break Time shooting that was captured on video

Columbia Police have identified 27-year-old Terrance Johnson as the suspect in the December 19, 2022 shooting at the Break Time on Paris road (photo courtesy of CPD Twitter page)

Columbia Police need your assistance in locating the suspect who allegedly shot a man Monday afternoon at the Break Time on busy Paris road. The incident was captured on video: it happened with numerous vehicles in the parking lot, and other customers pumping gasoline.

CPD investigators say 27-year-old Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. is wanted for first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. CPD is urging you not to approach Johnson, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The gas station is north of I-70, near Vandiver. CPD investigators say they found one adult male with apparent gun shot wounds at the scene, and that EMS personnel transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

CPD officers are praising Break Time for providing video evidence that helped police identify the suspect. CPD has tweeted a video of the shooting, which shows numerous vehicles in the parking lot and cars driving by.

Anyone with information on Terrance Johnson’s whereabouts should call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. Your identity will be protected.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer