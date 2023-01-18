BREAKING: Amber Alert issued following abduction of Kansas City child

Missouri state troopers have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a five-month-old child who was abducted by force by a man in Kansas City this morning.

Troopers say 21-year-old Markelv Avery allegedly took the child by force on North Belmont in Kansas City at about 9:15 this morning. The child is five-month-old Malani Avery.

The Highway Patrol says the suspect is driving a white 2005 Acura sedan, with unknown license plates. Troopers say the vehicle has a sunroof and a missing front bumper. Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911 immediately.