(AUDIO): State Sen. Karla Eslinger (R-Wasola) previews Missouri’s 2023 session on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Sen. Karla Eslinger (R-Wasola) represents one of the poorest districts in the Legislature. Her seven-county district is in south-central and southwest Missouri, and she says five of those counties are among Missouri’s ten poorest counties. Senator Eslinger joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” from the governor’s prayer breakfast in Jefferson City, telling listeners that education, workforce development and economic development are critical to battling poverty. Senator Eslinger also says sports wagering, initiative petition reform and education will be three top issues in the General Assembly this year. She’s a former superintendent in both Ava and West Plains: