(AUDIO): State Sen. Travis Fitzwater (R-Holts Summit) discusses State of State on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Sen. Travis Fitzwater (R-Holts Summit) is a vocal supporter of Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s (R) call for an immediate 8.7 percent pay raise for state employees. Senator Fitzwater tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the governor’s plan would help employees at two major facilities in his district: Fulton State Hospital and the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center (FRDC). Senator Fitzwater also backs the governor’s call for $4-million in funding to allow the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to implement a new maternal mortality plan. Senator Fitzwater also wants to see no-competes banned, saying they’re bad for the economy: