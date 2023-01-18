Columbia’s April ballot will include marijuana sales tax issue

Columbia voters will head to the polls in April to cast ballots on a measure to impose an additional three percent sales tax on the retail sale of adult marijuana.

Missouri’s Constitutional Amendment three, which was approved in November with 53 percent of the vote, allows local governments to impose, upon voter approval, an additional local sales tax of three percent on the sale of adult use of marijuana.

Columbia’s city council approved the ballot measure at Tuesday night’s meeting. Passage in April requires a simple majority.

Supporters say the extra three percent would be used to help Columbia meet the increased cost of additional services directed toward mental health and addiction services.