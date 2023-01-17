Listen to KWOS Live
Columbia’s city council to tackle marijuana sales tax and Garth speeding issues tonight

Columbia has budgeted $30,000 for the proposed traffic calming project on Garth Avenue (October 18, 2022 file photo courtesy of Columbia public works spokesman John Ogan)

Columbia’s city council will decide Monday evening whether or not to place an additional marijuana sales tax issue on the April ballot.

53 percent of Missouri voters approved Constitutional Amendment three in November. It authorizes local governments to impose, upon voter approval, an additional local sales tax of three percent on the sale of adult use of marijuana.

If the council votes to place the measure on the April ballot tonight and if voters approve the measure, supporters say the sales tax would help Columbia meet the increased cost of additional services directed toward mental health and addiction services. 

The council will also hold a public hearing tonight to discuss a $30,000 proposal to add traffic calming devices on Garth Avenue, between Broadway and Stewart street. City officials cite speeding and crash history in that area, noting the majority of residents at an interested parties meeting support traffic calming.

Tonight’s council meeting begins at 7 at city hall downtown.

