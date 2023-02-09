A&E to profile mid-Missouri’s Lynlee Renick case tonight

A high-profile mid-Missouri murder case with ties to Columbia, Jefferson City and New Florence will receive national attention again on Thursday evening.

Former Columbia spa owner Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2017 death of her husband Ben, who was shot to death in his Montgomery County snake barn. The scene was so horrific that Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies first thought Ben Renick had been attacked by anacondas.

The Renick case will be profiled tonight on A&E’s “Taking the Stand,” which airs at 9 pm. Click here to see a trailer of the brand-new episode.

Lynlee Renick has maintained her innocence, saying Michael Humphrey of Jefferson City killed her husband. Humphrey, who’s serving a life prison sentence for second degree murder, testified against Lynlee Renick at her December 2021 trial, telling the jury that she killed her husband.

Missouri’s assistant attorney general has said that Lynlee Renick killed her husband for money, sex and freedom.

Lynlee Renick’s trial was broadcast live on Court TV, and it’s been featured on both NBC’s “Dateline” and on CBS’ “48 Hours.”